Quilter Plc Sells 12,000 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Inseego were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.