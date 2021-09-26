Quilter Plc Sells 202,184 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,184 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

