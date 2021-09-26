Radix Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

