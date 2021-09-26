Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

