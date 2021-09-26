Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

