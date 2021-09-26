RAI Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.95 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $6.95 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00101116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00127068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,224.17 or 0.99749899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.06967838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00750401 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

