Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.
RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7 Profile
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.
