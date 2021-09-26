Raven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,823.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $11,823.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00105109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,130.50 or 0.99794016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.07090999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00764040 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

