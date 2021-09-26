Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

