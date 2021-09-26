Raymond James Reiterates “MARKET PERFORM” Rating for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

SOT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

