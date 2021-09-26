Raymond James Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $38.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

