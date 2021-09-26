Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report sales of $537.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.