Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

