Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 3,939 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $109.67 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.