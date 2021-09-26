Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

