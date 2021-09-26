Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

