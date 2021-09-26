Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $916,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.90 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

