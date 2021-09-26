Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

MAN opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.