Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 262,888 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

