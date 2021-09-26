REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.00. REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 487%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $42.32 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

