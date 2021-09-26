Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.54 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

