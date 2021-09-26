Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

