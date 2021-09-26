Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Announces $0.15 Annual Dividend

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

