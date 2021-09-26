Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Announces $0.15 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.