Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

