Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.38.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

