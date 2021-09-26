Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:RVI opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.