Reviewing L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) & Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50

L.B. Foster currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given L.B. Foster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $497.41 million 0.33 $7.58 million $0.98 15.57 Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster.

Risk & Volatility

L.B. Foster has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 2.09% 2.89% 1.36% Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22%

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Mitsubishi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co. engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies. The Infrastructure Solutions segment comprised of manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses that provide products and services for the transportation, energy, and general infrastructure markets in North America. The company was founded by Lee B. Foster in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for automobile and mobility, construction, and finance industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in food retail, apparel, healthcare, and logistics and distribution businesses. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium ion; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the urban infrastructure development, operation, and management businesses. Mitsubishi Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

