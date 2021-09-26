Rex S. Jackson Sells 10,901 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $19.91 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $348,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,130,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.