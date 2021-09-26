Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $44.99 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.