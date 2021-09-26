Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

