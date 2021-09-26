Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,773 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $903.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

