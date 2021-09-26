Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,859 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

