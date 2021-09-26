Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DVAX opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
