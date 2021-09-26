Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

