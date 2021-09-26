Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

