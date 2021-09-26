Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

