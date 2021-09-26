Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474,259 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 656,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

