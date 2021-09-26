Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

