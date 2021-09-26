Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.