Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

