Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

