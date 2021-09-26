Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.08 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

