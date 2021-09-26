Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,662 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.