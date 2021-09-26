Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 9%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 20,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLY. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

