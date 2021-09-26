Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,260.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.