RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.51 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $92.51 million and $42,916.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,369.33 or 0.99896386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,133 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

