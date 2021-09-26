Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.00 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00129529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

