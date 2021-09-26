Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,575 shares of company stock worth $2,704,520 in the last three months.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

