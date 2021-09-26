Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $176,000 Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Albany International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $78.35 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.