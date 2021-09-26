Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 234.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ames National were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

