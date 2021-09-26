Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,328 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 320,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,826 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

